4 booked for torturing daughter-in-law

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

A man spent more than Rs 20 lakh in the marriage of his daughter, married to a doctor and later even gave Rs 20 lakh to her in-laws for establishing a clinic and a medical store. Still, the in-laws inflicted mental and physical torture. Fed up of frequent torture, the victim lodged a complaints against four persons at the Jinsi police station.

The girl, a resident of Motiwalanagar is a medical student. She was married to Dr Naved Rafiq Memon (Bilal Colony, Pandharkavda Road, Yeotmal) on June 30, 2018. Her father spent Rs 20 lakh in the marriage to fulfill the demands of her in-laws. As she was a medical student, she had rented a flat at Aurangabad to complete her education after the marriage. All the expenses was borne by her parents and they even gave Rs 4 lakh for her premature pregnancy. Later, her husband took her to Yeotmal and demanded Rs 25 lakh to her parents for establishing a hospital. Her father paid the money. However, there was a dispute between her husband and her father-in-law and brother-in-law, due to which, her husband tried to commit suicide. Her parents brought her husband to Aurangabad and he again demanded Rs 13 lakh for purchasing a car. She refused to pay the money and hence he beat her severely on January 5, 2021. He demanded her parents that he want to take his wife to Yeotmal but they refused considering the frequent torture. More than Rs 45 lakh have been spent on the inlaws so far, the complainant mentioned in the complaint.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against her husband Dr Naved Rafiq Memon, father-in-law Rafiq Memon, brother-in-law Fahad Memon and mother-in-law Abeda Memon. PSI A P Tangade is further investigating the case.