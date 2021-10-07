4 commit suicide in police commissionerate jurisdiction

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

In all, 4 persons including two women and two men committed suicide at different places in the police commissionerate jurisdiction. The incidents came to the fore on Thursday.

A 40 years old woman Tarabai Kalyan Shelke (40) ended her life by jumping Maliwada, Fetehabad in Gangapur tehsil on Wednesday evening due to financial crises. A case has been registered at the Daulatabad police station. Constable Rajendra Naik is further investigating the case.

A 28 years old woman Tanvir Shakeel Shaikh (Sadatnagar, Railway Station) committed suicide by hanging herself on Thursday morning. A case has been registered at the Satara police station while head constable Narayan Bhagwat is further investigating the case.

Ranveer Chagan Salve (50, Naregaon) committed suicide by hanging himself on Thursday morning. He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered at the Cidco MIDC police station.

In another incident, Narayan Bhanudas Mandade (21) committed suicide by consuming poison at Islampurwadi. He was rushed to the GMCH, where he died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered at the Harsul police station.