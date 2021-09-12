4 dams, one weir in Marathwada full

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Four dams in Marathwada have received 100 per cent water, while Jayakwadi dam has 56 per cent water storage and Khadka weir is 100 per cent full and is now overflowing.

All 11 projects and two dams have a storage capacity of 5,775 million cubic meters (MCM), from which 4,017 MCM of useful water has been stored in all the projects till September 12. Last year, the division had 4,558 MCM water storage. It currently has a deficit of 541 MCM. Lower Dudhna, Majalgaon, Manjra, Penganga, Lower Terna projects are 100 per cent full. The problem of drinking water has been solved due to satisfactory supply of water in the project. Jayakwadi dam has a useful storage capacity of 1201 MCM. Due to increased flow of water from Nashik, the stock of Jayakwadi is likely to increase this week.