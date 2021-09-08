4-day workshop on Entrepreneurship Development inaugurated

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra (DDUKK) and Atul Incubation Centre (AIC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started holding a four-day workshop on ‘The Comprehensive Guide to Starting up

Entrepreneurship Development Programme.’ The workshop was inaugurated on Wednesday online.

AIC chief executive officer Amit Ranjan, Nivrutti Gajbhare, vice-president of DDUKK Bharati Gavli, Ratnadeep Hiwrale, teaching and non-teaching staff members were present.

Around 100 students are participating in the workshop.