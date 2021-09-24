4 inmates from escape from correction centre
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 24, 2021 10:50 PM2021-09-24T22:50:01+5:302021-09-24T22:50:01+5:30
Four juveniles fled from the correction centre at N-12, Hudco area on Friday wee hours. Earlier, a 7 years old boy had escaped from the same place on September 13. Hence, the issue of the security of the correction centre has come to the fore once again. The four juveniles taking advantage of the loose security fled. A case has been registered at the City Chowk police station.