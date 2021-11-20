4 more MSRTC employees terminated; total reached 66

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

Four new Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees on daily wages in the Aurangabad division were terminated for participating in the strike. The total number of agitating employees terminated so far has reached to 66 now.

The MSRTC employees strike continued on the 13th day on Saturday. The employees have been demanding that the corporation should be merged in the state government, for which the strike was initiated from November 8. On Saturday, the agitating employees did not take food as a mark of respect to the employees who committed suicide.

Three days back, in all, 107 employees were served notices to join the service within 24 hours or their service will be terminated. However, the employees remained firm on the demand and continued the strike. The administration have now initiated stern action and terminated two employees on Friday and two on Saturday. So far, 66 employees have been terminated, the sources informed.