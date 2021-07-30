4 motorcycles stolen

Aurangabad, July 30:

Four motorcycles were stolen from various parts of the city. The incidents were registerd on July 29.

Syed Naser Syed Chand’s (35, Baijipura) motorcycle (MH20 FB 6121) was stolen from his house on July 6. Manoj Punamchand Gangwe (38, Mukundwadi) motorcycle (MH 20 CB 4715) was stolen on July 28 from a washing centre. Hari Babarao Sonale’s (26, Chikalthana MIDC area) motorcycle (MH 20 EQ 9174) was stolen on JUly 20. Suresh Vitthalrao Gaikwad’s (55, Chikalthana) motorcycle (MH 20 FB 6470) was stolen on July 25. Cases have been registered at Jinsi, Mukundwadi, Cidco MIDC and Begumpura police stations, respectively.