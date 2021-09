4 wandering with intention to commit crime arrested

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

The crime branch police have arrested four hardcore criminals wandering with the intention to commit crime at Pratapnagar in Osmanpura area on September 28 at around 10 pm. The arrested have been identified as Ajay Vilas Yashwante (22, Balajinagar), Gaurav Avinash Wagh (20, Nathnagar, Balajinagar), Akash Bhausaheb Salve (23, Balajinagar, Panchsheelnagar) and Shubham Vasudev Deshmukh (24, Pratapnagar). The police have seized a car (MH 43 D 8358). A case has been registered in Osmanpura police station in this regard.

Yashwante is a criminal on police record and cases have been registered against him in Kranti Chowk and Jawaharnagar Police stations. Similarly, severe criminal cases are also registered against Wagh.

Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Gajanan Sontakke, Vitthal Javkhede, Vijay Bhanuse, Sandeep Bidkar, Lakhan Gaikwad, Nitin Dhule and others executed the police action.