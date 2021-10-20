4,000 cr sanctioned for doubling, electrification

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 20

"Passenger facilities are very important for the Ministry of Railways. We will take care that no passenger faces inconvenience. Rs 4,264 crore have been sanctioned for Maharashtra under the jurisdiction of South Central Railways (SCR) for different works, including doubling of 263 km line, a third line of 43 km and 930 km of electrification. The doubling of 81-km long Mudkhed-Parbhani railway line has been completed," said union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve at a meeting held on Wednesday at district collector office.

Danve said the gauge conversion work between Akola and Akot for a distance of 43 km has also been completed. Electrification work between Akola and Lohgad for 34 km distance has been completed. There is a huge demand for connectivity between Nashik and Pune and this project is being given priority, he said.

"Indian Railways prioritises infrastructure related to safety, including subways and flyovers. An underpass will be constructed at Shivajinagar railway gate in Aurangabad on a cost sharing basis. Work on a new railway line for a distance of 30 km between Beed and Parli has been completed and another section of 30 km is expected to be completed in the current financial year," Danve said.

Place for pitline

MP Danve asked Dr Bhagwat Karad and MP Imtiaz Jaleel to find a place for the pitline within a month. Danve hinted that Janshatabdi Express would lose its status if it was taken to Hingoli.