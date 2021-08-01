41 die due to Mucormycosis in city

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

Mucormycosis was more severe after the second Corona wave that hit the district. The patients suffering from Mucormycosis not only from the city but also from the other districts of the Marathwada region are being treated in the city. Moreover, 41 patients have been reported dead due to this disease in the past one and a half months. The deaths have not ceased, which is a major concern of the health department.

Most of the patients who recovered from the Covid-19 and having other co-morbidities are being infected with the Mucormycosis. The patients from all the eight districts in the Marathwada region, Ahmednagar, Buldhana and Jalgaon are also coming to the city for treatment.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection, and there are various reasons for it. Patients are being admitted to private hospitals in the city since March, 2021. Mucormycosis and fungal infection are seen in the patients recovered from Covid-19 in the second wave. The major reason is the possibility that the oxygen meant for industrial use is being used for the patients.

Every day, around five patients of Mucormycosis are being admitted daily in the hospitals in the city. In all, 41 patients died between June 15 and July 31. The total number of deaths in the district has crossed the 150 mark. Moreover, 237 patients were admitted in the past one and a half months, and hence the total number of patients in the district has reached 1231 now.