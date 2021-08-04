42 new Covid patients detected; 1 dies

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

A total of 42 Covid 19 patients were detected in the district on Wednesday. The city recorded less than ten patients daily for the past three days.

There is a slight increase in the figure city patients.

A total of 14 patients were found positive in city areas and 28 in rural parts of the district.

With this, the total number of patients found in the district so far has reached up to 1.47 lakh.

Of them, 1.43 patients were discharged till today. A total of 3,507 patients died. Currently, 312 patients are undergoing treatment.

A 70-year-old patient from Dahegaon in Vaijapur tehsil died today. The names of some of the areas where patients were detected Cancer Hospital, Dashmeshnagar, Meltron Hospital, Garkheda, Rajyog Restaurant and Tilaknagar and Satkarmanagar (each one).