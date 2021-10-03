43 newly qualified CAs felicitated

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The city chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Western Indian CA Students Association (WICASA) organised a programme on Sunday to felicitate newly qualified 53 CAs.

MP Imtiyaz Jaleel was the chief guest for the event. ICAI City branch chairman CA Pankaj Soni said that 53 students from the city were qualified CA in July 2021 session examinations

MP Jaleel gave words of wisdom and focused on the Importance of Self-respect and overall development.

He informed that an initiative would be taken for youngster’s entertainment like walking plaza’s in every possible area of the city.

“Qualification is a more important factor in life and political field to develop our nation,” said the MP.

A youth festival was also held. Various events like talent Search, Mr and Ms WICASA, dancing and singing competitions were conducted in the youth festival.

CAs Yash Jain and Mohita Patil conducted the proceedings. Its vice-chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal, secretary CA Praveen Bangad, treasurer, CA Ganesh Bhalerao, WICASA chairperson CA Rupali Bothara and immediate past chairman CA Ganesh Shilwant were present.