434 candidates confirm admission in Govt ITI so far

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

A total of 434 candidates confirmed admissions in the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) of the city during the two rounds of the centralised admission process (CAP).

The district has 17 ITIs (11 Government and six private) with 2,666 intakes.

A total of 9,596 candidates registered for the admissions in the district. The Government ITI of the city has 29 trades with 1,172 seats. A total of 247 candidates confirmed admissions in Government ITI in the first round, while 149 in the second round.

Around 394 students had confirmed the admissions in three CAP rounds last year during Covid situation.

Government ITI principal Abhijit Alte said that the courses are getting a response from students this year compared to last year.