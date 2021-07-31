4.4 K trees planted in Gogababa Tekadi

Aurangabad, July 31:

Marathwada Eco Battalion and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University jointly carried out a tree plantation campaign on Gogababa Tekadi between July 22 and 30.

The campaign is being implemented under the guidance of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

Around 425 volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) of 29 colleges planted 4,428 trees last week. The volunteers also undertook a cleanliness drive. The NSS volunteers will plant trees on every Sunday under the guidance of Col Mittal Jaikar, Capt Hit Mehta, Subhedar Gadekar, pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi. NSS director Dr T R Patil worked for the success of the event.