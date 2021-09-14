46 new members join A'bad CAs family

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

A total of 46 new candidates from the city qualified Chartered Accountants (CA)-Final examination.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducted the CA- Final and CA Foundation examinations in July 2021 while declared the result on September 13.

CA Pankaj Soni, the ICAI city branch chairman, said 46 students from the city qualified as Chartered Accountants. Nearly 800 candidates from the city had appeared for the examinations. Nidhi Sandeep Devidan secured 19th All India Rank (AIR). She is the daughter of CA Sandeep Devidan. Rajan Manoj Kabra from the city secured 378 marks out of a total of 400 in CA Foundation examination. Rajan obtained probably the highest marks. Around 1000 candidates had taken the Foundation course examination here.

The names of newly qualified CAs are as below: CA Akshay Jain, CA Nidhi Devidan, CA Sahil Dodal, CA Pradosh Nair, CA Manali Soni, CA Raviraj Rajput, CA Shubham Sethi, CA Sunidhi Hatwalne, CA Yash Totla, CA Jay Tiwari, CA Sarang Saraf, CA Roshni Dayalani, CA Jitesh Chordiya, CA Nikita Malokar, CA Ayush Chaurasia, CA Harshal Mahendra Ajmera, CA Vipul Ladda, CA Prafull Bafna, CA Shubham Malani, CA Sagar Kothale, CA Karman Kaur Dumda, CA Apurva Kadam, CA Aliasgar Shabbir Raja, CA Ronak Khandelwal, CA Kartik Sudhir Kulkarni, CA Rushikesh Jawale, CA Yash Agrawal, CA Sakshi Rathi, CA Abdul Basit, CA Shreyas Kulkarni, CA Raunak Jain, CA Rashi Totla, CA Devanshu Chandak, CA Yash Bramhecha, CA Radhika Hemant Gore, CA Ruchita Thole, CA Apoorva Pahade, CA Vaibhav Z Kale, CA Abhishek Dapke, CA Sukanya Toke, CA Shreya Miniyar, CA Mayuri Sabu, CA Aman Borundiya, CA Rohan Kala, CA Akshay Darak and CA Raunak Badjatiya.

CA Pankaj Soni, WICASA chairperson CA Rupali Bothara congratulated the newly qualified CAs.