4th phase of Ph D presentation begins

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has started the fourth phase of the presentation of Ph D admissions on Monday.

Each Ph D aspirant will have to give a presentation before the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) of the respective subject. The merit list is prepared on the basis of marks given in the presentation.

The university announced the schedule of the RRC presentation for the admissions to Ph D in Sociology, Political Science, Public Administration and History subjects in the fourth phase.

The presentation of two phases was already over while candidates will give the last presentation before RRC on October 13. The presentation for the Sociology subject began today in the fourth phase. The schedule of the remaining subjects will be released soon.

The subject- wise schedule of the presentation is as follows;

--Sociology (October 11, 12 and 13)

--Public Administration (October 16)

--Political Science (October 18, 20, 21 and 22)

--History (October 25,26, 27 and 28).