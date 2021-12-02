5 city PIs promoted as DySP, ACP

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

The state home ministry has finally declared the much awaited list of the promotions of the police inspectors as deputy superintendent of police (DySP) and Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) on Thursday evening. In all, 175 inspectors from the state have been promoted as DySP or ACP. From Aurangabad PI Rajkumar Ganpatrao Sonawane of the Police Welfare Fund, Aurangabad, as ACP in the city police commissionerate, PI Uddhav Gyanba Jadhav as ACP in Railway Police, Mumbai, Control Room PI Anil Parasram Aade has been promoted as sub-divisional police officer, Pusad, Yeotmal, Bharosa Cell PI Kiranbala Jitendrasingh Patil as Additional DCP, state CID, Aurangabad and Mukundwadi police station PI Manoj Dhondiram Pagare as sub-divisional police officer, Government Railway Police (GRP), Jalna sub-division. The promoted police officers will have to take charge by December 22, as mentioned in the order.