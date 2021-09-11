5 courses to be started at Santpith from Oct 1

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate Santpith on Marathwada Muktisangram Din online.

Addressing a press conference at Paithan on Saturday, EGS Minister Sandipan Bhumre said that five courses would be launched from October 1.

Sandipan Bhumre and district collector Sunil Chavan took a review of the facilities available at Santpith.

He said that members of Warkari sect established education institutions across the State. These institutes wish to get affiliation from Santpith.

“There is need to take permission from University Grants Commission and the State Government to provide affiliation to institutes from Santpith. District Guardian Minister, Higher and Technical Education and I myself will take its follow up for the permission,” he said.

Sub-divisional officer Swapnil More, tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke, Rajive Shinde, sub-divisional engineer of Public Works Department Rajendra Borkar, Trustee of Nath Sansthan Dada Bare, HBP Vithalshastri Changhate, Doodh Sangh vice-president Nandlal Kale, Vinod Bomble, Pravin Wakte and others were present at the briefing.

5 certificate courses to be launched

Minister Bhumre said that five different certificate courses would be launched at Santpith from October 1.

“Two courses-Warkari Kirtan and Eknathi Bhagwat for one and two years duration will be offered while remaining three-Eknath Maharaj, Dnyaneshwari, Geeta Parichay, will have six months duration each. The introductory courses of all saints will be launched on the basis of getting a response to the five courses,” he asserted.

There will be three departments in Santpith. They are Sant Sahitya, Philosophy and Music.

District collector Sunil Chavan said that a proposals of Rs 23 crore for Santpith was submitted to the State Government. It contains four classrooms building, well-equipped library. It will be run through Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University for the first five years. A local advisory and standing committee will be selected for Santpith. The then Chief Minister A R Antulay made announced about Santpith on January 23, 1981. Its function has not started even after the inauguration of four times.