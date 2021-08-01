5-day workshop on ‘Classical Languages’ concludes

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The five-day workshop organised on ‘Classical Languages of Indian sub-continent by School of Liberal Arts and Department of History and Ancient Indian Culture of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University concluded on Saturday.

Head of History Department, Maulana Azad National Urdu University Prof Danish Moin delivered the speech on ‘Language Tradition in Numismatics and Classical Lnaguage’ in valedictory ceremony. Dr Pushpa Gaikwad from History Department of Bamu presided over the programme.

Sessions on languages like Sanskrit, Pali, Urdu and Persian were held.

Workshop convener and director of School of Liberal Arts Dr Bina Senger and others were present. Deepika Bansode conducted the proceedings while Ashwin Jogdand proposed a vote of thanks.

Teachers, researchers and students participated in the workshop. Dr Vaibhav Zakde introduced the dignitaries. All the sessions were live on social media.