5-day workshop on 'Indian Classical languages' kicked off

Aurangabad, July 27:

The five-day workshop on ‘Classical Languages of Indian Sub-continent organised by the School of Liberal Arts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), was kicked off on Tuesday.

International level of scholar Prof Pierre Filliozat guided the participants on ‘Importance of Sanskrit in Indian Culture.

Earlier, head of Public Administration Department Prof Dr Satish Dandge presided over the ceremony. Dean Dr Chetna Sonkamble inaugurated the workshop.

The former head of the history department Pushpa Gaikwad, and Sanjay Paikrao were also present. There was live streaming of workshop social media.

Deepika Bansod conducted the proceedings of the event while Dr Vaibhav Jhakad proposed a vote of thanks.

Director of School of Liberal Arts Dr Bina Sengar gave information about sessions to be carried out on Pali, Urdu, Persian, Brahmi script during the next four days.

Teachers, researchers and students participated in the workshop.