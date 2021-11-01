50 pc discount in penalty to encourage regularisation of properties under Gunthewari Act

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to reduce the penalty charges by 50 per cent which is levied upon the property-holders seeking regularisation under Gunthewari Act. The acting deputy director of Town Planning (at AMC) A B Deshmukh has today confirmed the 50 per cent discount in the penalty charges upon illegal constructions made upon a plot till 1600 square feet (150 square meters) or flat under Gunthewari Act.

It may be noted that the AMC has extended the date of regularising illegal properties under the Gunthewari Act from October 31 to November 30. The AMC (Town Planning) has designed a table of charges to be levied on plots and properties to be regularised under Gunthewari Act. Hence it has been decided to regularise the illegally built residential construction up to 1500 square feet. The AMC will collect 50 per cent, out of the ready reckoner of that specific area, then regularise it.

Regularisation of flats

Many apartments had been constructed in areas developed on the outskirts of the city like Satara-Deolai, Padegaon-Mitmita, Nakshatrawadi-Kanchanwadi, Naregaon-Masnatpur, Chikalthana-Sundarwadi, Harsul-Jatwada and

Brijwadi-Jadhavwadi. They are built without the permission of AMC. The flats in these apartments could also be regularised under Gunthewari Act. If the plot on which the apartment is constructed is more than 150 square meters (1600 square feet), then all the flat-occupants should jointly submit the files for regularising of their properties. They will have to pay a 100 per cent penalty within the FSI limit, stressed Deshmukh.