50,000 Ganesh idols awaiting devotees

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

A annual market of Shri Ganesh idols has been set up at Zilla Parishad (ZP) ground in Aurangpura. This year, 50,000 idols have been brought from Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Pune and Pen for sale. The market will see a huge crowd of devotees for purchase of Ganesh idols.

Nearly 70 stalls are set up on the ZP ground during Ganeshotsav. But due to corona, 40 per cent of Ganesh idols remained unsold last year. Hence many opted out of the business fearing loss. This reduced the number of stalls. This year, only 22 stalls have been set up on the ground. However, the traders have brought a variety of idols that include Dagdusheth Halwai, Lalbaug Cha Raja, Balganesh idols, velvet Ganesh, and Shiv-Parvati-Ganesh idols. Similarly, the replica of Ram Temple in Ayodhya with Ganeshji is also attracting everyone's attention.The idols based on the cartoon characters Motu Patlu, Chota Bheem, Doraemon and Hanuman carrying Ganpati on their shoulders is an attraction for children. Also, idols depicting traditional styles are catching everyone's eyes. However, Ashok Rathore, a vendor here, said that Peshwa Ganpati and Brahman Baitak Ganpati are mostly sought after.

Only temporary market

A temporary market is set up at the ZP ground before Ganeshotsav since 1989. Shadu clay and POP idols are sold here. Sculptures made by all the renowned sculptors can be seen at the ground. Apart from this, idols are also sold at Aurangpura Seven hills to Gajanan Maharaj Mandir road, Shivajinagar, Ulkanagari, Avishkar Colony, TV Center Chowk, Mukundwadi and Chikalthana.