51 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 28, 2021 11:15 PM2021-07-28T23:15:01+5:302021-07-28T23:15:01+5:30
Aurangabad, July 28: In all, 51 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given ...
In all, 51 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Cidco, Shivajinagr, N-7, Ghati area, Shendra (One each). Beed By-pass, Others (Three each).
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Kannad (Three each). Gangapur - 6, Sillod - 7, Vaijapur - 9, Paithan - 12.
One dies; total deaths: 3490
A 75 years old man from Manegaon, Vaijapur died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district July 28
New patients: 51 (City 11 Rural 40)
Total patients: 1,47,316
Cured - 1,43,513
Discharged today: 29 (City 10 19 rural)
Active: 313
Deaths: 3490 (01 dies on Wednesday)