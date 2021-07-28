Aurangabad, July 28:

In all, 51 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Cidco, Shivajinagr, N-7, Ghati area, Shendra (One each). Beed By-pass, Others (Three each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Kannad (Three each). Gangapur - 6, Sillod - 7, Vaijapur - 9, Paithan - 12.

One dies; total deaths: 3490

A 75 years old man from Manegaon, Vaijapur died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district July 28

New patients: 51 (City 11 Rural 40)

Total patients: 1,47,316

Cured - 1,43,513

Discharged today: 29 (City 10 19 rural)

Active: 313

Deaths: 3490 (01 dies on Wednesday)