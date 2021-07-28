51 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 28, 2021 11:15 PM2021-07-28T23:15:01+5:302021-07-28T23:15:01+5:30

Aurangabad, July 28: In all, 51 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given ...

51 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday | 51 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

51 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Next

Aurangabad, July 28:

In all, 51 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Cidco, Shivajinagr, N-7, Ghati area, Shendra (One each). Beed By-pass, Others (Three each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Kannad (Three each). Gangapur - 6, Sillod - 7, Vaijapur - 9, Paithan - 12.

One dies; total deaths: 3490

A 75 years old man from Manegaon, Vaijapur died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district July 28

New patients: 51 (City 11 Rural 40)

Total patients: 1,47,316

Cured - 1,43,513

Discharged today: 29 (City 10 19 rural)

Active: 313

Deaths: 3490 (01 dies on Wednesday)

Open in app
Tags :CidcoCidcoGovernment medical college and hospitalVaijapur