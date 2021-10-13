51 employees promoted in Bamu

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday gave a promotion to 51 officers and employees. The promotions have been pending for the past few years.

Of them, three assistant registrars, six desk officers, 31 are senior assistants, three junior assistants. The seniority list was prepared in 2017, but it was not declared. Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi said that promotion was given on the basis of the seniority list prepared in 2017 and 2019.

Name of some of the employees who were promoted is assistant registrars P N Nikam, M G Wagatkar and B N Phad, desk officers R B Wankallu, S S Darbastwar, S M Wagh, S A Rampure, B N Jadhav, S B Jagtap. Employees said that their enjoyment had doubled in the festival season because of promotion.