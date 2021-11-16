520 sanctioned posts of Urdu teachers vacant in State for 4-yrs; aspirants agitate on Social media from home

Aurangabad, Nov 16:

Around 520 approved posts of teachers in Urdu medium schools are lying vacant across the State for the past four years, affecting the quality of education. It may be noted that the Education Department started recruitment of Urdu medium teachers through Pavitra Portal in June 2017. Applications were invited for 966 posts from across the State.

A total of 269 posts were filled in the first phase while 697 were vacant. Later, 177 more posts were filled when the teachers union raised a voice against it. A total of 520 posts are still vacant. Hundreds of aspirants from the different parts of the State started agitation from home through social media between July 1, 2020, to November 15, 2021.

The eligible teachers are recruited through Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (Maha TAIT) that was not conducted during the last four years.

Founder of Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh Nisar Ahmed said there are about 7,000 vacancies in Urdu Medium Zillah Parishad, Municipal Corporation and Councils (MCs) causing great educational loss to the students.

“The Education Department approved 966 posts for the recruitment in 2017, but, 520 were not filled yet. The recruitment should be started immediately, Number of posts in ZP, MC has increased a lot since 20017,” he added.

When contacted Vishal Solanki, the Commissioner of Education Department (Pune) was not available for comment.

An aspiring teacher Shaikh Saleem said that the posts of Urdu teachers should be filled immediately.

“How much youths should wait for the commencement of recruitment. The number of educated unemployed youths is increasing because of delay in recruitment. Officials from the education department told this newspaper that the additional secretary, Pravin Munde, issued a letter to the Commisisoner of Education Department (Pune) directing to hold recruitment examination TAIT in February 2022 with coordination of machinery concerned.