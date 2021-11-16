56 K street lights installed in city: lamps polishing begins

Aurangabad, Nov 16: The polishing of rush street lamps has begun in the different parts of the city to enhance their life.

Nearly 57,000 LED street lamps have been installed in the city. Of them, 1000 street lamps are defunct. The contract of lamps maintenance and repair was given to Delhi-based Electron Company for ten years. The installation of LED lights has resulted in the saving fund of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Earlier, the electricity bill was Rs 2.5 crore. Now the bill is Rs 1.20 crore. The repair work is being carried out regularly.

Executive engineer of Electricity Department of AMC- A B Deshmukh said that the private agency had started the work of polishing work to enhance the life of the street lights.

The AMC had done various experiments for street lights during the last two decades.

Despite spending crores of rupees, about fifty per cent of the street lights in the city remained defunct. The Civic Body found that the street lights were not working properly because of using made-in-China materials. It learnt about new lights, so, decided to install street lights in all the parts of the city.

The AMC hired a Delhi-based Electron Company which installed 57,000 LED lights here in the last few years. The responsibility of maintenance and repair lies with the company for ten years. Currently, around 1000 street lamps are out of order in various areas. The company's vehicles are ready for repair work for 24 hours.

In the rainy season, many street lamps get rusty. “Polishing from time to time is very important to a long life of the pole. The company has been polishing for the past few days. Nearly 3,000 rusty streetlights were polished. Another 2,000 rusty poles will be polished,”, said Deshmukh.