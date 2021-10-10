56 pc candidates turn back for Civil Services prelims exam

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

Nearly 56 per cent of candidates turned their back for Civil Services (CSC) preliminary examination conducted by union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at 47 centres in the city on Sunday.

A total of 14,705 candidates registered to appear for CSC examination in the city. It may be noted that the UPSC preliminary examination 2021 was scheduled for June 27, but it had to be postponed due to the spread of Covid-19.

The examination was held in two sessions. In the first session, the paper of General Studies (GS) was held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am while the schedule of the second paper, ‘Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), was from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

A total of 6,363 candidates were present for the first paper while 6,635 took the paper in the second session.

Around 44 per cent of candidates remained present for both the papers. The candidates were given entry at the centres 10 minutes before the commencement of the test.

The aspirants got entry only after documents like ‘Aadhar Card, election voting ID, passport, PAN or smart driving licence were verified. They were allowed to carry a sanitiser and transparent water bottle.

Each hall of the centre had only 24 candidates seating arrangements in view of Covid situation. However, more than 50 per cent of candidates were absent.

This means only 10 to 20 students were present in each examination hall. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Nilesh Gatne monitored the supervision of examination in the city. The examination was conducted smoothly. There was a tight police bandobast around the centres. UPSC observers from Delhi came to the city for the examinations. A total of 1,989 officers and employees from the district were pressed into service of examination. The mobile jammer was installed outside the centres.