5K candidates remains absent for MPSC exam- 14K candidates appeared for the exam through 60 centres in the city today

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

After postponing for five times, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), held the Subordinate Services Group B Combined Exam 2020, today. A total of 14,209 candidates appeared for the preliminary exam, which was held between 11 am and 12 noon, through 60 centres in the city. Ironically, 5,454 candidates remained absent for the exam.

The exam was held for the non-gazetted posts including Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Section Officer, and Sales Tax Inspector. A total of 19,680 candidates were expected to appear for the exam, 27 per cent of candidates remained absent for it.

The administration concerned has deployed 1,968 officials and personnel on the task of examination. It includes employees from the outsourcing agencies. These staff checked the candidates coming to appear for the exam between 9.30 am to 10.30 am. The arrangement of sanitiser was made at the centre, while each candidate was tested through the thermal guns. The candidates have also distributed kits containing masks, sanitiser and gloves. The candidates reaching the exam centres late after 10.30 am were not allowed to appear for the exam. Tight police bandobast was maintained at the exam centres.