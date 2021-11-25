5th, 8th Std scholarship result declared

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) declared the result of school scholarship examination result on Wednesday evening.

The council conducted the Pre-Upper Primary (PUP) scholarship examination for students of the fifth standard and the Pre-Secondary Scholarship (PSS) examination for eighth standard students on August 12. Parents can access the result of their children through their login on the MSCE portal.

The process of applying for recounting of marks has already begun while its last date is December 5. A total of Rs 50 fee will be charged for the recounting of each paper.

The students can also correct their surname, name of parents, city and rural area up to December 5 through the login. The Council official said that the result of recounting would be informed within 30 days of submission of the application. For details, students can contact their schools.