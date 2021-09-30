6 arrested for gambling on IPL match

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

The City Chowk police have arrested six persons for gambling on the Indian Premier League (IPL) match in City Chowk area, opposite Post Office and Satara area, on Wednesday night. The police have seized mobile phones and other articles amounting to Rs 89,300 from them.

API Syed Mohsin and his team were patrolling on Wednesday night. At around 10 pm, he received the information that some people are gambling on the Dream Eleven IPL T-20 match through an online application in front of a shop near Memon Enterprises.

The police team raided the spot and arrested Mohammad Yaqub and Shaikh Asef Shaikh Rahim on the spot. Later, the police raided Plot No. 7, IBI Building, Satara area, and arrested Tarbez Khan Karim Khan, Shaikh Ali alias Alim Shaikh Mehmood, Manoj Hiralal Pardeshi, and Shaikh Matin Shaikh Mehmood.

The police action was executed by PI Ashok Giri, Ashok Bhandare, API Syed Mohsin Ali, constable Sanjay Nand, Sandeep Tayade, Shaikh Gaffar, Rohidas Khairnar, Deshraj More, Abhijeet Gaikwad, Puja Adhav, and others. The police seized articles amounting to Rs 89,300 from the arrested.