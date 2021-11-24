6 cheats booked for duping co. director of Rs 36.12 lakh, Suspects made bogus email ID of director, got transferred money through RTGS

Aurangabad, Nov 23: Cyber police have registered a case against six impostors for duping RL Steels and Energy Ltd director Nitin Gupta of Rs 36.12 lakh by preparing a bogus email ID. The incident took place at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) Cidco branch on November 22, said cyber police station PI Gautam Patare.

Police said the criminals made a bogus email ID in the name of Nitin Gupta and sent it to the PNB. The accused called up bank manager posing as Gupta and made him transfer the money in the names of Ranjit Kumar Giri, Manoj Kumar, Parsundas and Shankar Jain through RTGS. RL Steels general manager Vivek Ghare has lodged a complaint with the police.