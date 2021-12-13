6 Corona suspects found positive on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 13, 2021 11:05 PM2021-12-13T23:05:01+5:302021-12-13T23:05:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 12:
In all, 6 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Begumpura - 2, Others - 3.
Patients found in the rural area are from Gangapur - 1.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 13
New patients: 06 (City 05 Rural 01)
Total patients: 1,49,654
Cured - 1,45,952
Discharged today: 07 (City 05 02 rural)
Active: 54
Deaths: 3648 (00 die on Monday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 13
Total Doses: 37,90,097
First Dose: 25,77,055
Second Dose: 12,21,036