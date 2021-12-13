6 Corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

In all, 6 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Begumpura - 2, Others - 3.

Patients found in the rural area are from Gangapur - 1.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 13

New patients: 06 (City 05 Rural 01)

Total patients: 1,49,654

Cured - 1,45,952

Discharged today: 07 (City 05 02 rural)

Active: 54

Deaths: 3648 (00 die on Monday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 13

Total Doses: 37,90,097

First Dose: 25,77,055

Second Dose: 12,21,036