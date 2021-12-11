6 corona suspects found positive on Saturday
Aurangabad, Dec 11:
In all, 6 corona suspects in the district were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Samtanagar - 1 and others - 5. No patient was found in the rural areas.
One dies; total deaths: 3648
A 75 years old man from Gangapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 11
New patients: 06 (City 06 Rural 00)
Total patients: 1,49,642
Cured - 1,45,936
Discharged today: 08 (City 05 03 rural)
Active: 58
Deaths: 3648 (01 dies on Saturday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 11
Total Doses: 37,80,745
First Dose: 25,70,293
Second Dose: 12,10,452