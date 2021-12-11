6 corona suspects found positive on Saturday

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

In all, 6 corona suspects in the district were found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Samtanagar - 1 and others - 5. No patient was found in the rural areas.

One dies; total deaths: 3648

A 75 years old man from Gangapur died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 11

New patients: 06 (City 06 Rural 00)

Total patients: 1,49,642

Cured - 1,45,936

Discharged today: 08 (City 05 03 rural)

Active: 58

Deaths: 3648 (01 dies on Saturday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 11

Total Doses: 37,80,745

First Dose: 25,70,293

Second Dose: 12,10,452