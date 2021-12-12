6 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Dec 12:

In all, 6 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Begumpura - 1, Others - 3.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Sillod, Vaijapur (One each).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 12

New patients: 06 (City 04 Rural 02)

Total patients: 1,49,648

Cured - 1,45,945

Discharged today: 09 (City 05 04 rural)

Active: 55

Deaths: 3648 (00 die on Sunday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 12

Total Doses: 37,84,305

First Dose: 25,71,523

Second Dose: 12,12,782