6 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 12, 2021 11:05 PM2021-12-12T23:05:01+5:302021-12-12T23:05:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 12: In all, 6 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer ...
Aurangabad, Dec 12:
In all, 6 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Begumpura - 1, Others - 3.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Sillod, Vaijapur (One each).
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 12
New patients: 06 (City 04 Rural 02)
Total patients: 1,49,648
Cured - 1,45,945
Discharged today: 09 (City 05 04 rural)
Active: 55
Deaths: 3648 (00 die on Sunday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 12
Total Doses: 37,84,305
First Dose: 25,71,523
Second Dose: 12,12,782