6-year-old boy found after 18 hours

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

Three children died in the Girja River at Wanegaon in Phulambri tehsil on Wednesday afternoon. The two children were found in the evening, while the third child was not found. The divers searched for the six-year-old boy Nilesh Ankush Shejwal in the river. His body was found on Thursday, almost after 18 hours of the incident. The last rites were performed on him in the presence of his relatives.

Tehsildar Dr Sheetal Rajput, PI Ashok Mudiraj, and the fire brigade team were stationed at Wanegaon from Wednesday.