60 per cent POP idols may remain unsold

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The court order that Plaster of Paris (POP) idols can be sold but cannot be immersed, has created confusion among sculptors. Idol makers said that if immersion is not allowed, people will not buy the POP idols. Hence 60 per cent of the idols will remain unsold. The sculptors are demanding that the state government should clarify its stand.

Environmentalists have long demanded a ban on the sale of POP idols as oceans, rivers and wells are being polluted. After Diwali, sculptors start making idols for next year's Ganeshotsav. Now that Ganeshotsav is just a few days away, the Nagpur bench has issued a new order, which has created a stir among sculptors. Around 80 sculptors have made about 1 lakh Ganesha idols in the city. Of these, 40 per cent idols are of shadu clay and the remaining 60 per cent idols are of POP. Also, 25 to 30 per cent idols remained unsold last year. Sculptors are expressing concern that consumers will buy POP idols because of the order not to immerse POP idols.

We waited for the state government's orders till March. But as no orders were issued, we made 60 per cent POP idols and 40 per cent Shadu clay idols. Now, the court's orders have increased our tension, said Ganesh Bagle, idol maker.