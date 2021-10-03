65-year-old patient sent to old age home after relatives deny responsibility

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

A 65-year-old man admitted in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) had to be sent in the old age home in Khultabad after his relatives refused to take care of the elderly. The social service superintendent and the police were also not able to convince the relatives.

An elderly man was admitted to ward no 13 in the GMCH on August 5 for treatment after he sustained injuries after falling inside the house. His treatment was complete. However, the relatives refused to take care of the patient. So the patient was not given discharge from the GMCH. The elderly told the staff that he had no wife or children. The officials tried to convince the relatives to take care of the elderly.

But they didn't budge. He was eventually admitted to the old age home after his relatives refused to take care of him. Anusaya Ghogre, superintendent of social services, Nilesh Kotkar made efforts for the rehabilitation of this patient. Head of the department of orthopedics Dr MB Lingayat, ward in-charge sister Elizabeth Rajput, Devaki Harne, Geeta Pable and others took care of the patient.