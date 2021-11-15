7 corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

In all, 7 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Pundliknagar, Parvatinagar (One each). Others - 3.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 2.

One dies; total deaths: 3625

An 80 years old woman from Prabhatnagar, Bhavsinghpura died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

2694251 doses administered in district

In all, 2694251 doses (first and second) have been administered till November 15. So far, 1666790 doses have been administered in the rural areas, of which, 1254322 were first doses while 412468 second. In all, 1027461 doses were administered in the city, of which, 638324 were first dose and 389137 second.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 15

New patients: 07 (City 05 Rural 02)

Total patients: 1,49,365

Cured - 1,45,645

Discharged today: 11 (City 07 04 rural)

Active: 95

Deaths: 3625 (01 dies on Monday)