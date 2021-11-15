7 corona suspects found positive on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 15, 2021 11:00 PM2021-11-15T23:00:16+5:302021-11-15T23:00:16+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 15:
In all, 7 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Pundliknagar, Parvatinagar (One each). Others - 3.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 2.
One dies; total deaths: 3625
An 80 years old woman from Prabhatnagar, Bhavsinghpura died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
2694251 doses administered in district
In all, 2694251 doses (first and second) have been administered till November 15. So far, 1666790 doses have been administered in the rural areas, of which, 1254322 were first doses while 412468 second. In all, 1027461 doses were administered in the city, of which, 638324 were first dose and 389137 second.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 15
New patients: 07 (City 05 Rural 02)
Total patients: 1,49,365
Cured - 1,45,645
Discharged today: 11 (City 07 04 rural)
Active: 95
Deaths: 3625 (01 dies on Monday)