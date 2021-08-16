7 Corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

In all, 7 Corona suspects were found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Aurangabad - 2. Patients found in the rural areas are from Phulambri, Gangapur (One each), Vaijapur - 3.

One dies: total deaths: 3523

An 83 years old man from Changatpur, Paithan died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

On Sunday, in all, 18 new Corona suspects were found positive. The total number of patients in the district reached 147761, of which, 144032 recovered, 3522 died while 207 were being treated. On August 15, 23 patients including 08 from the city and 15 from the rural areas recovered and were given discharge. A 30 years old man from Sanjul, Phulambri died in the GMCH.

1289328 vaccinated in district

In all, 1289328 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 16. So far, 644128 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 492942 took first dose while 151186 took second dose. In all, 645200 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 454204 took first dose while 190996 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 16

New patients: 07 (City 02 Rural 05)

Total patients: 1,47,768

Cured - 1,44,060

Discharged today: 28 (City 09 19 rural)

Active: 185

Deaths: 3523 (01 dies on Monday)