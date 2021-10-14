7 students join CS fraternity from Aurangabad, CS Executive, Professional exams result declared

Aurangabad, Oct 14: Seven students from Aurangabad Chapter of the WIRC of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) have cleared their Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme and qualified to become CS. The ICSE declared the results for the session June 2021 on the institute website www.icsi.edu, on Wednesday.

The names of successful students are: Shweta Deshpande, Kala Potdar, Saishwar Vyas, Nrusinh Sarda, Nikita Barlota Sakla, Bhakti Chincholkar and Shweta Sharma.

The Aurangabad Chapter has five CS examination Centres under its jurisdiction. Pass percentage of each centre for CS Executive and CS Professional programme (Old and New Syllabus) is as follows:

CS Executive Programme :

Old Syllabus (Aurangabad Centre) - Pass percentage - module 1 - 10.71; module 2 - 5.75; Ahmednagar Centre Module 1 - 8.82 and module 2 - 5.56; Jalgaon Centre - module 1 - 18.18, module 2 - 10; Latur Centre - Module 2 - 25. No one passed module 1; Nanded Centre - module 2 - 7.69. No one passed module 1.

New Syllabus - Aurangabad Centre - Module 1 - 6.80 and module 2 - 8.70. Nilesh Wadode secured 54.38% and topped the Aurangabad Centre. Ahmednagar Centre - module 1 - 5.06 and module 2 - 10.78. Suresh Suthar secured 54.50% to top the Ahmednagar Centre. Shailesh Kapare (50%) secured the second centre rank.

Jalgaon Centre - Module 1 - 4.95, module 2 - 16.85.

Bhavesh Jiwnani secured 54% and topped the Jalgaon Centre.

Latur Centre - Module 1 - 6.19 and module 2 - 9.38.

Sushilkumar Mohite (57.25%) topped the Latur Centre.

Nanded Centre - Module 1 - 12.68 and module 2 - 20.

Subodhchandra Lathkar (52.88%) topped the Nanded Centre followed by Pooja Agrawal (51.63%).

CS Professional Programme:

Old Syllabus - Aurangabad Centre, pass percentage is module 1 - 16.67, module 2 - 12.20 and module 3 - 12.20.

Ahmednager Centre - module 1 - 9.09, module 2 - 14.29 and module 3 - 28.57.

Jalgaon Centre - module 1 - 37.50, module 2 - 6.67 and module 3 - 6.67.

Latur Centre - module 1 - 20, module 2 - 25. No one passed the module 3.

Nanded Centre - module 1 - 25. No one has passed module 2 and 3.

CS Professional Programme:

New syllabus Aurangabad Centre - module 1- 5.26, module 2 - 8.11 and module 3 - 29.27.

Ahmednager Centre - module 1 - 18.18. No one passed module 2, module 3 - 6.25.

Jalgaon Centre - module 1 - 18.18, module 2 - 5.26 and module 3 - 21.05.

Latur Centre - No one passed in any of modules 1, 2 and 3.

Nanded Centre - module 3 - 16.67. No one passed module 1 and 2.