7 subjects candidates to give Ph D presentation from Oct 16

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

The candidates of seven subjects will give a Ph D presentation before the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) between October 16 and 30. Earlier, four lists of research aspirants presentation were released. This is the fifth list of Ph D candidates.

Nearly 50 candidates will be called on each day for the presentation. They will have to remain at the respective department for the presentation from 10.30 am onwards.

There are 30 marks for the presentation for the Ph D admissions, while 70 marks were allotted to PET or NET or SET or M Phil.

The RRC comprises the Board of Studies chairman and subject experts.

The subject-wise schedule of the presentation is as follows; Environmental Science (October 16), Statistics Geology(October 18), Mathematics (October 20 and 21), Microbiology (October 25), Physics (October 27 to 30) and Physical Education (October 18 to 22).