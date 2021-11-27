70 pc citizens vaccinated in district, secures 22nd in state - More than 47K persons took vaccine on Nov 26

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

The Zilla Parishad (ZP) administration has witnessed a record in vaccination drive as more than 47,000 persons took the Covid vaccine on November 26 (Friday). The vaccination drive is attracting good response in urban and rural sectors in the district. Ten days ago, the district was in 31st position due to poor vaccination in the state. The drastic measures yielded results and the position has elevated to 22, said the ZP chief executive officer (CEO) Nilesh Gatane.

Before the Diwali festival, the percentage of persons (above 18 years) taking the first dose in the district was 50. Hence the ZP-CEO after Diwali held a review meeting and instructed the deputy CEO, education officers, social welfare officer, agriculture development officer and block development officer to adopt one tehsil each and undertake the vaccination drive aggressively. The administration sought assistance of Anganwadi sevaks, gram sevaks, talathi and anganwadi personnel so that the medical officers, health assistants and nurses working in primary health centres (PHCs) could implement the vaccination drive successfully in the district. The office-bearers and members of Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, gram panchayat including sarpanchs were also roped in the drive.

The ZP administration first identified the villages whose vaccination percentage was less than 25 pc or 40 pc. Hence the vaccination camps were organised in these villages during morning and evening hours. The health teams also visited door to door to administer vaccines to elderly persons and bed-ridden patients, said the CEO. Under the drive, 47,799 persons were vaccinated on Friday in the district. The vaccination percentage was 70.36 pc till Nov 26.

Name of tehsil Status of Vaccine

First dose Second dose

Vaijapur 1,85,170 61,789

Sillod 2,01,549 71,044

Paithan 2,01,309 76,530

Gangapur 2,18,097 74,558

Khuldabad 70,407 29,064

Kannad 2,00,067 70,321

Phulambri 1,00,811 40,411

Aurangabad 2,42,745 91,092 and

Soyegaon 64,361 24,027

Total 14,84,516 5,28,836