70 teachers to deprive of research guide opportunity if 3-yrs completion condition not reverted

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

Around 70 teachers will deprive of the opportunity to become research guides for Ph D students within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) because of one condition being implemented by the university administration.

It may be noted that around 60-70 assistant and associate professors submitted a proposal to become Ph D research guide. However, the administration put a condition that a teacher should complete three years duration after Ph D to become a research guide when members of some authorities like the Academic Council (AC) supported it. Those who applied for a research guide will not get it.

Commenting on this, Management Council (MC) member Dr Rajesh Karpe said as per the norms an assistant professor should have five years of teaching experience and publication of five research papers to become a research guide.

“There is no condition of three years completion after Ph D. Neither University Grants Commission (UGC) nor any university have such a rule. There are some teachers who have done Ph D and will retire after a few years. If the three years completion norms are implemented, these teachers will deprive of the opportunity to become research guides. Also, there is a shortage of research guides in many subjects. If a teacher becomes a research guide, he/she contribute to enhancing research activity,” he said.

When contacted, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that there is a need to increase research activities within universities decisions to improve ranking on a national level.“However, the administration will follow the decision of MC and AC," he added.