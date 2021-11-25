700 youths selected in mega job fair

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

More than 700 youths were got placement in a mega job fair jointly organised by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) and Magic Bus India Foundation (MBIF) at NIELIT in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday.

Over 3000 candidates registered online and offline mode for this job fair while 700 of them were selected under various categories by more than 45 companies in the camp. Youths not just from Marathwada but also from adjoining districts arrived to get selected. All Covid norms were followed.

In the inaugural ceremony, Lakshman Korra (Dean-Skill Development, NIELIT) explained various activities being undertaken by Model Career Centre (MCC) of the institute. Executive Director of the institute Dr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta explained various efforts being made by the Centre to bridge the gap between industrial requirements and current academic standards.

The interviews were organised in 25 classrooms, laboratories and halls. NIELIT has so far conducted 56 job fairs where more than 33,000 candidates participated and out of which 13,000 were shortlisted.