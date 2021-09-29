7,000 hectares of land washed away in M'wada

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The incidents of farm land getting washed away due to heavy rains has increased in Marathwada in past three years. As per preliminary reports, 7,000 hectares of fertile farm land was washed away this year.

In past three years, 10,000 hectares of land was eroded due to heavy rains. From June to October 2020, in all 6,821 hectares of land was washed away. This comprises highest number of land from Osmanabad and Jalna districts. The rest comprises of 50 hectares from Aurangabad, 2,500 hectares in Jalna, 66 in Nanded, 1,000 in Latur and 3,165 hectares in Osmanabad district. The exact number will get clear after the panchanama gets completed. In 2019, 3,000 hectares of farm land was washed away in rainy season. Proposals of giving Rs 37,500 compensation to the farmers were sent to the state government. Panchanama on 1,000 hectares of land in Aurangabad, Jalna, Nanded and Beed were completed. Over 2,000 farmers suffered losses due to excess rains.