7.20 lakh citizens waiting for second dose of vaccine in district!

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

Following frequent shortage in supply of the Covishield vaccine, a total of 7.20 lakh citizens are waiting to get their second dose of vaccine in the district, it is learnt.

The vaccination drive started all over the state from January 2021. The supply of an insufficient quantity of vaccine and immediate finishing of the stock has become a common scene for the past eight months. The shortage of vaccines prompted the government and administration to widen the gap between the two doses of vaccine from 28 days to 84 days.

The target was to vaccinate 32.87 lakh citizens of age 18 years and above in the district. Accordingly, 11.16 lakh citizens took their first dose till Tuesday and 3.95 lakh citizens took their second dose of vaccines. The percentage of vaccination is 12.04 per cent compared to the target. The vaccination drive got discontinued several times in July and August, but the speed of the second dose got increased after the district received an adequate quantity of vaccines at the end of August.

It is learnt that the anti-bodies develop after 14 days of the second dose. Moreover, the patient does not becomes critical if he is detected as Covid positive. There is partial safety after the first dose, but the second dose is a must.

The district vaccination officer Dr Rekha Bhandare said," It is true that there was a shortage of vaccines for some days during the last couple of months. Presently, the vaccine is available in adequate quantity. The second dose of Covishield is being given on a gap of 84 days and Covaxin on 28 days. The percentage of persons not taking the vaccine even after the end of the gap limit is also huge."