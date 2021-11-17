75-hrs long vaccination campaign in Bajajnagar draws good response; 8 K vaccinated

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

The 75-hour long vaccination campaign jointly organised by Zilla Parishad, Wadgaon-Bajajnagar Gram Panchayat (GP) and Daultabad Primary Health Centre at Bajajnagar received. A total of 8,066 people were vaccinated in three days special drive that was held as part of Azadi K Amrit Mahotsav.

ZP chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne, district health officer Sudhakar Shelke, tehsil medical officer Dr Nagesh Sawargaonkar, bloc development officer Prakash Dabhade and others visited the spot and lauded doctors, employees and nurses for their work.

ZP member Rekha Nandurkar, GP administration Deepak Bagul, village development officer Ganesh Dhanvai and others were present.