75,000 trees to be planted on 20.80 acres in Chikalthana MIDC

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

A tree planting programme was organised jointly by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), MIDC, Prayas Youth Foundation and municipal corporation on the open space in front of NRB company in Waluj in the presence of guardian minister Subhash Desai recently. It was decided to plant 75,000 trees on 20.80 acres open space in Chikalthana MIDC. Desai also held a dialogue with the industrialists at Massia hall.

On the occasion, Desai also inspected the construction of the 250 seat state-of-art auditorium being developed by Massia. The state of art facilities will be of great use for imparting various training on skill development, women entrepreneurship development, providing training to small scale industries, vocational and educational institutions and social orgaisations. Desai later interacted with the entrepreneurs.

Massia president Narayan Pawar informed Desai about the problems and difficulties faced by the SMEs. He also highlighted the poor condition of roads, water, electricity and subsidy to entrepreneurs. He also demanded providing financial assistance to small industries. Desai said that the government is always committed to help and cooperate with the entrepreneurs.

The issue of road works in Chikalthana will be resolved soon by the MIDC. Efforts will also be made to resolve the problems of industrialists in gut numbers. Other demands will be taken up with the concerned department and will be resolved on priority. He also praised Massia for organising Advantage Maharashtra Expo and other exhibitions to encourage the youths in becoming entrepreneurs. MLC Ambadas Danve, Massia vice president Kiran Jagtap, secretary Chetan Raut, Arjun Gaike, MIDC regional officer Rajesh Joshi and others were present.