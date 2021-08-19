75th Independence Day celebrations: Kids Pride Eng High School

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

Kids Pride English High School celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour. The day started with the flag hoisting by society president Mohd Aslam Khan along with the director Anamika Supekar, principal S A Khaleel and Achala Iyre.

The group song filled everyone with patriotism. Students performed various activities (guitar playing, tabla, dance). Keeping in mind the norms of pandemic, the programme was webcast live to children. Anjali Boralkar, Sneha Joshi and Vivek Sharma anchored the programme. Gautami Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks.