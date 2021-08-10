79th August Revolution Day at Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalay

Aurangabad, Aug 10: The 79th August Revolution Day was celebrated enthusiastically in Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya Shahganj to pay tribute to the martyrs for their devoted, selfless work. Headmaster Ravindra Tayade presided. Keynote speaker Sandeep Bhadane spoke about the importance of the August Revolution and International Tribal (Aadivasi) Days. He narrated the great sacrifices made by the martyrs for our freedom. The influx of tribal people into the mainstream has raised their social, economic and cultural standard of living, he added. Senior teacher Vaibhavi Koranne, Prakash Waghmare, Vilas Budhwant, Sahebrao Patil, Yogesh Nimbone, Samadhan Deshmukh, Yogeshwar Nikam, Sopan Karwande and others were present. Manisha Thorat proposed a vote of thanks.